Tesco Finest Duck With Orange & Maple Glaze 1.6Kg

- Energy1499kJ 359kcal18%
- Fat22.5g32%
- Saturates10.1g51%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 999kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Partially deboned duck filled with a gluten free pork, orange and maple stuffing, topped with candied orange and bay leaves, with a sachet of orange and maple glaze.
- Our easy carve birds are hand cut and trimmed, then prepared by skilled butchers, from a family run company with over four decades experience. We've complemented this rich, tender duck with a British pork stuffing with a mix of orange and sweet maple. Finished with a sweet orange and maple glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Rich, tender British duck balanced with a sweet gluten free pork, orange and maple stuffing, and finished with a sweet and fruity glaze
- Pack size: 1.6KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (77%), Gluten Free Pork, Orange and Maple Stuffing (15%) [Pork, Orange Zest, Water, Maple Syrup, Cranberry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Onion, Maize Flour, Orange Pulp, Thyme, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Clove, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Bitter Orange Oil], Orange and Maple Glaze (6%) [Concentrated Orange Juice, Sugar, Red Wine, Maple Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Orange Peel, Cornflour, Salt, Cinnamon, Cumin, Fennel Seed], Candied Orange [Orange, Glucose, Sugar], Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store duck in packaging at bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1 hour 45 mins No need to wash poultry before cooking. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place sachet to one side and cover garnish with a piece of foil. Place the duck in its foil tray on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove the piece of foil from garnish for the last 20 minutes of cooking time. Add glaze over joint for the last 10 - 15 minutes of cook time. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
1.6kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|999kJ / 240kcal
|1499kJ / 359kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|22.5g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|20.0g
|30.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Safety information
