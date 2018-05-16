The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1 Litre

Product Description
- An Imported Rum Blended with Spice, Caramel and Other Natural Flavors.
- Bizarre & Fierce
- Sea Creatures
- As seen through the eyes of imagination
- The Kraken is imported rum from the Caribbean blended with natural flavor. Named for a sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Rum is strong, rich, black and smooth.
- The Kraken Rum Company. Producers and shippers of fine rums to points around the world.
- 40 UK units per bottle
- An imported rum blended with spice, caramel and other natural flavors
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Tasting Notes
- The Kraken Rum is strong, rich, black and smooth
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Proximo,
- Mitre House,
- EC4Y 1BN.
Return to
- www.krakenrum.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
