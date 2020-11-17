Tesco 12 Mini Chocolate Orange Muffins
Product Description
- 12 Orange flavoured chocolate mini muffins topped with gold sugar crunch
- Chocolate orange flavoured sponge topped with gold sugar crunch.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Natural Orange Flavouring, Salt, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Coconut Oil.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
12
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1647kJ
|362kJ
|393kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|51.6g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|33.2g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
