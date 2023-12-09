We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Scandal Eyes Mascara Brown Black 12Ml

4(1866)
Write a review

£10.00

£8.33/10ml

Rimmel Scandaleyes Masc Brown Black 12ml
Want the London look? Rimmel London Scandaleyes Reloaded mascara is everything you need for unstoppable volume boosting effect! Now with a new formula and max density brush that gives extreme volume and long wear experience for up to 24-hour impact that's easy to remove. Whether you're at the gym, shopping or heading for a night out, Scandal eyes Reloaded is smudge-proof, sweat-proof and humidity-proof to keep your lashes intact all day! Apply using the new max density brush to capture and coat lashes from root to tip. Easy to remove. The iconic Scandal eyes mascara re-launched with a new formula and brush that together deliver extreme lash lifting and volatising effect. Live the London Look.
Volume boosting with lengthening effectExtreme wear with lash lifting and volatising effectLongwear mascara with up to 24-hour impactEasy to remove with warm waterNew max density brush with volatising fibres
Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Cetyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Panthenol, Aminomethyl Propanediol, Hectorite, Laureth-30, C11-15 Pareth-40, C11-15 Pareth-7, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Pantolactone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, [May contain +/-: Mica, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

12ml

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

