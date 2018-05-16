By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Teriyaki 110G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Teriyaki 110G
£ 0.75
£6.82/kg

New

Product Description

  • Fried Wheat Noodles with Teriyaki Flavour.
  • Enjoy a delicate, caramelised soy sauce tossed with luscious shiitake mushrooms with Soba Teriyaki.
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 81, 5% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Sauce 17, 8% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (Celery), Colour: Plain Caramel, Chicken Meat Powder, Modified Starch], Green Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. In a pan, bring 250 ml of water to a boil. Break the noodles for an ideal noodle length.
  • 2. Cook the noodles and vegetables in the water 2-3 minutes until the water almost disappears.
  • 3. Add the sauce to the noodles, stir well and fry until the water completely disappears.
  • 4. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437,
  • Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared: 100 gas prepared: 240 g*
Energy 826 kJ / 197 kcal1983 kJ / 474 kcal
Fat 8,9 g21,3 g
of which saturates 4,0 g9,7 g
Carbohydrate 23,8 g57,2 g
of which sugars 2,7 g6,5 g
Protein 4,4 g10,5 g
Salt 1,4 g3,4 g
*One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Classic 109G

£ 0.75
£6.89/kg

New

Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Chilli 111G

£ 0.75
£6.76/kg

New

Nissin Soba Cup Peking Duck 87G

£ 1.00
£11.50/kg

Nissin Soba Cup Yakitori Chicken 89G

£ 1.00
£11.24/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here