Nissin Wok Style Soba Noodles Teriyaki 110G
New
Product Description
- Fried Wheat Noodles with Teriyaki Flavour.
- Enjoy a delicate, caramelised soy sauce tossed with luscious shiitake mushrooms with Soba Teriyaki.
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 81, 5% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Sauce 17, 8% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (Celery), Colour: Plain Caramel, Chicken Meat Powder, Modified Starch], Green Onion
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. In a pan, bring 250 ml of water to a boil. Break the noodles for an ideal noodle length.
- 2. Cook the noodles and vegetables in the water 2-3 minutes until the water almost disappears.
- 3. Add the sauce to the noodles, stir well and fry until the water completely disappears.
- 4. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437,
- Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared: 100 g
|as prepared: 240 g*
|Energy
|826 kJ / 197 kcal
|1983 kJ / 474 kcal
|Fat
|8,9 g
|21,3 g
|of which saturates
|4,0 g
|9,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|23,8 g
|57,2 g
|of which sugars
|2,7 g
|6,5 g
|Protein
|4,4 g
|10,5 g
|Salt
|1,4 g
|3,4 g
|*One portion noodles after preparation: 240 g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020