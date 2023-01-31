Brewdog Double Punk India Pale Ale 440Ml

Overpriced and underwhelming
Yeah, it's an IPA, and it's Brewdog Punk, but it's not that different in flavour. And if you wanna buy it coz of the high octane, a regular Punk as a Yorsh (double vodka will do) is way cheaper and tastes effectively the same (trust me, I've had both). And then also has the units, if you're having it to get steamin' ... Nice idea, and for a little less coin I'd buy it again. This neither has the deeper taste nor the KO-effect one might have expected.
Best punk ever
I've drunk Brewdog since 2008 and this enhancement of Punk IPA is an absolute belter. Strong, flavoursome and just pure quality.