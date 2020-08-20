De Colmar Gewurztraminer 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- White Wine
- Brilliant yellow with golden glints
- Powerful and intense, mango and rose notes
- Round and pleasant, tropical fruits and spicy aromas
- Spicy exotic dishes, prawns, chicken curry, strong cheeses, desserts
- D de Colmar is a unique cuvee elaborated by Domaine de la Ville de Colmar in the heart of the Alsace region, famous for the finesse and the complexity of its wines for many years.
- Wine of France
- Aromatic & Spicy
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Round and pleasant, tropical fruit and spicy aromas
Region of Origin
Alsace
Wine Colour
White
ABV
14% vol
Producer
ARTHUR METZ
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Gewürztraminer
Vinification Details
- Type of fermentation vats: : Alcoholic fermentation under controlled temperatures Type of ageing vats (new oak, length of treatment in oak, oak origin) Ageing on fine lees Harvest method: Grapes are manually harvested
History
- The Maison Arthur Metz is ideally located at the start of the picturesque wine circuit in Alsace, which is the central road through the Alsace vineyards. Arthur Metz is the leading player in the vineyards of Alsace and the main producer of the sparkling wine Crémant d'Alsace. Arthur Metz takes care of the vinification, ageing and bottling of the wines. The company's business involves the whole process of wine growing and production.
Regional Information
- Equipped with two pressing and vinification centres: the Vendangeoir de Scharrachbergheim and Epfig Vinification Centre, Arthur Metz is able to process the wine from its harvest in the Marlenheim cellars in the heart of the wineyard. Topography of landscape: Hillsides facing South - South East The vineyard spreads on a rather steep slope with an altitude between 270 and 360m. Type of soil and subsoil: The soil is mainly constituted with conglomerates and chalky marl
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Domaine Viticole De La Ville De Colmar,
- F-67520 Marlenheim,
- France.
Return to
- Domaine Viticole De La Ville De Colmar,
- F-67520 Marlenheim,
- France.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020