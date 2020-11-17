Magic Rock Murk Likfe Balance Hazy Pale Ale 4X330ml
Product Description
- MAGIC ROCK MURK LIKFE BAL HAZY PALE ALE 4X330ML
- Hazy, tropical and full of flavour with notes of mango and passionfruit on the nose. This juicy Pale Ale is low in bitterness with a rounded and soft mouthfeel, and heavily dry-hopped with a blend of dank hops to give your taste buds a full-blown flavour workout. We all need a little Murk Life balance.
- Flavour Profile: Mango, Passionfruit, Tropical
- 1.7 Units per Can
- Zesty - Citrus - Flavour
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- This juicy Pale Ale is low in bitterness with a rounded and soft mouthfeel, and heavily dry-hopped with a blend of dank hops to give your taste buds a full-blown flavour workout. We all need a little Murk Life balance
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and Canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh
Name and address
- Magic Rock Brewing,
- Willow Lane,
- Huddersfield,
- HD1 5EB,
- UK.
Return to
- Magic Rock Brewing,
- Willow Lane,
- Huddersfield,
- HD1 5EB,
- UK.
- magicrockbrewing.com
- @magicrockbrewing
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
