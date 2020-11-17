By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magic Rock Murk Likfe Balance Hazy Pale Ale 4X330ml

Magic Rock Murk Likfe Balance Hazy Pale Ale 4X330ml
Product Description

  • MAGIC ROCK MURK LIKFE BAL HAZY PALE ALE 4X330ML
  • Hazy, tropical and full of flavour with notes of mango and passionfruit on the nose. This juicy Pale Ale is low in bitterness with a rounded and soft mouthfeel, and heavily dry-hopped with a blend of dank hops to give your taste buds a full-blown flavour workout. We all need a little Murk Life balance.
  • Flavour Profile: Mango, Passionfruit, Tropical
  • 1.7 Units per Can
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please recycle
  • Same but Different
  • Zesty - Citrus - Flavour
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • This juicy Pale Ale is low in bitterness with a rounded and soft mouthfeel, and heavily dry-hopped with a blend of dank hops to give your taste buds a full-blown flavour workout. We all need a little Murk Life balance

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and Canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh

Name and address

  • Magic Rock Brewing,
  • Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Magic Rock Brewing,
  • Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • UK.
  • magicrockbrewing.com
  • @magicrockbrewing

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

