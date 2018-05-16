Tesco French Brie 470G
- Energy388kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates5.6g28%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1295kJ
Product Description
- Full fat soft mould ripened cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk.
- MADE IN FRANCE Crafted for a creamy and mild flavour
- Pack size: 470G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using French milk.
Number of uses
approx. 15 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
470g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1295kJ
|388kJ
|312kcal
|94kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
