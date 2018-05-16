19 Crimes 2019 Red Wine 1.5L

Product Description
- 2019 Red Wine
- Each Declared by His Majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
- For calorie Information see - www.18crimes.com/calories
- Download, scan, experience living wine labels
- 1- Download - The Living Wine Labels Augmented Reality app from the app store.
- 2- Scan - The bag in box with your phone camera.
- 3- Watch - These men and women tell their true stories.
- Our red blend bears the same traits as those transported to Australia.
- A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited.
- As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick.
- This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built.
- 2 Bottle Pack
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- For recycling purposes the inner bag, tap mechanism and handle are classified as soft plastics and the outer box as paper packaging
- Wine of South Eastern, Australia
- Based on real events from 1800s
- Defiant in nature
- Always uncompromising
- Bold in character
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Defiant in nature, always uncompromising, bold in character
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14% vol
Producer
19 Crimes
Type of Closure
Other
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
RedGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- This wine was matured for 3 months in 100% American oak.
History
- Nineteen crimes turned criminal into colonists. Upon conviction, British rogues, guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death.This punishment by ‘transportation' began in 1788, and many of the lawless died at sea. For the rough hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. This wine celebrates the rules they broke and the culture they built.
Regional Information
- This wine was sourced from vineyards across South Australia.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once tapped, drink within 6 weeks
Name and address
- Produced by:
- 19 Crimes,
- 97 Sturt Highway,
- Nuriootpa SA 5355,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Treasury Wine Estates Denmark APS Harbour House,
- Sundkrogsgade 21,
- DK - 2100. Copenhagen,
- DK.
- By:
- Skanvin.
Return to
- 19 Crimes,
- 97 Sturt Highway,
- Nuriootpa SA 5355,
- Australia.
- Consumer comments:
- Visit our website - www.19crimes.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1.5l
