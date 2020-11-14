Wicked Kitchen No Prawn Firecracker Dippers 240G
Energy702kJ 168kcal
Fat9.2g
Saturates1.1g
Sugars1.5g
Salt0.2g
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Seasoned rehydrated wheat and soya protein coated in breadcrumbs with chilli, pepper and paprika.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Wheat and soya based smoky barbecue seasoned dippers
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
IINGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Wheat Protein (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten (5%), Lemon Juice, Soya Protein Isolate (2%), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate, Chilli Powder, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Flakes, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Cayenne Pepper, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Parsley, White Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Iron, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 Chilled: 18-20 mins. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|3 dippers (57g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|702kJ
|1232kJ
|168kcal
|295kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|10.6g
|18.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 228g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
