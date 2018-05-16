Tesco Wholemeal English Muffins 4 Pack

- Energy660kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 233kcal
Product Description
- 4 Wholemeal English muffins.
- A twist on a classic Semolina dusted and baked for a soft centre and distinctive recipe
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Split the muffin in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2-3 minutes until crisp on both sides. Serve buttered.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One muffin (67g)
|Energy
|984kJ / 233kcal
|660kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|39.6g
|26.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|4.5g
|Protein
|10.8g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
