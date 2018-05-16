By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Friels Low Alcohol Cider 4x330ml

Friels Low Alcohol Cider 4x330ml
£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Low Alcohol Cider
  • Discover the real character of true apple cider with just 0.5% vol. We believe that easy drinking shouldn't mean compromising, which is why a blend of the best bittersweet apples remain central to this delicious concoction. There are 73 cals per can, enjoy more of what you love!
  • 0.2 UK Units per can
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Widely Recycled
  • Expertly Crafted in Small Batches
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Apple Juice not from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

0.2

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of can.

Number of uses

Each can contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN,

Return to

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN,
  • UK.
  • www.Frielscider.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 330ml
Energy92kJ/22kcal304kJ/73kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.4g14.5g
of which sugars4.4g14.5g
Protein0.2g0.7g
Fibre0.5g1.7g
Salt0g0g
Each can contains 1 serving--

