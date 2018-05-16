Friels Low Alcohol Cider 4x330ml

Product Description
- Low Alcohol Cider
- Discover the real character of true apple cider with just 0.5% vol. We believe that easy drinking shouldn't mean compromising, which is why a blend of the best bittersweet apples remain central to this delicious concoction. There are 73 cals per can, enjoy more of what you love!
- 0.2 UK Units per can
- Widely Recycled
- Expertly Crafted in Small Batches
- Naturally gluten free
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Apple Juice not from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Alcohol Units
0.2
ABV
0.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see base of can.
Number of uses
Each can contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Friels Cider,
- Cool Apple Ltd,
- PO Box 1091,
- Cheltenham,
- Gloucestershire,
- GL50 9LN,
- www.Frielscider.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 330ml
|Energy
|92kJ/22kcal
|304kJ/73kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|14.5g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|14.5g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
