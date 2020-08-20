By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dv Catena Chardonnay Historico 750Ml

image 1 of Dv Catena Chardonnay Historico 750Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • Family vintners for over 100 years, the Catenas are recognized for their pioneering role in high-altitude viticulture in Argentina. This Chardonnay is sourced from the family's historic Vineyards in the Uco Valley, with pebble-covered soils and extreme cool nights between 1000 and 1400 meters elevation. This Chardonnay is deeply aromatic with expressive citrus fruit and aromas and rich mineral notes.
  • Domingo Vicente Catena married Angélica Zapata in 1934, thereby giving birth to the Catena Zapata tradition. With a singular sense of passion and dedication, he devoted his life to improving the cultivation of the vine in Mendoza.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • No 1 The World's Most Admired Wine Brand 2020 - Drinks International
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The nose is rich and full-flavoured, with vibrant citrus fruit and attractive minerality. On the palate, a smooth sweet entry leads to an unctuous, fresh wine, packed with ripe fruit and subtle vanilla. The finish is long with crisp, well-balanced acidity

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

White

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Catena Zapata

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Alejandro Vigil

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented at moderate temperatures to retain its natural aromas. It is then aged in French oak for 14 months

History

  • The Catena wines are a special assemblage of High Mountain Estate Vineyards made by fourth generation vintner, Laura Catena and chief winemaker, Alejandro Vigil. Through decades of study and exploration within Mendoza's high altitude mountain terroirs, the Catena family has identified special locations for its Estate vineyards. From the marriage of these historic vineyards merges a wine of unique character that has natural balance, concentration and a distinct varietal identity.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes from two different vineyards both planted at over 1100m altitude

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Warnings

  • UNFILTERED. MAY CONTAIN NATURAL SEDIMENTS.

Name and address

  • Estate grown & bottled by:
  • Bodega Y Viñedos Catena,
  • B-73235.

Importer address

  • W9061,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Safety information

