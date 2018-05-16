Lindt Lindor Mini Chocolate Orange 90G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a smooth melting orange filling (40%)
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Orange Oil (0.1%), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before: see base
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2570 kJ / 619 kcal
|Fat
|46g
|- of which saturates
|33g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|- of which sugars
|44g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.19g
