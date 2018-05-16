Easibake Gluten Free Garlic Baguette 170G
Product Description
- Part baked Gluten Free baguette with a garlic and parsley filling.
- Ready to bake
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Baguette (75%) [Gluten Free Blend (Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Powder, Sugar, Pea Protein, Salt, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Buckwheat Flour), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Humectant (Glycerol)], Garlic and Parsley Filling (25%) [Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Garlic Purée (12%), Parsley, Lemon Juice from Concentrate]
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Sesame.
Storage
Keep frozen. Should be -18°C or colder.For Best Before End, see front of pack. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Remove all packaging before cooking.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C / 400°F / Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Evron Foods Ltd,
- Carn Industrial Estate,
- Esky Drive,
- Craigavon,
- BT63 5WD.
Return to
- Evron Foods Ltd,
- Carn Industrial Estate,
- Esky Drive,
- Craigavon,
- BT63 5WD.
- www.evronfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Ovenbaked
|Per 1/4 Baguette Ovenbaked
|Energy
|1435 kJ / 344kcal
|610 kJ / 146 kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrates
|41.1g
|17.5g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
