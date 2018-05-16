By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Easibake Gluten Free Garlic Baguette 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Easibake Gluten Free Garlic Baguette 170G
£ 1.75
£10.30/kg

New

Product Description

  • Part baked Gluten Free baguette with a garlic and parsley filling.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Ready to bake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Baguette (75%) [Gluten Free Blend (Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Powder, Sugar, Pea Protein, Salt, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Buckwheat Flour), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Humectant (Glycerol)], Garlic and Parsley Filling (25%) [Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Garlic Purée (12%), Parsley, Lemon Juice from Concentrate]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Sesame.

Storage

Keep frozen. Should be -18°C or colder.For Best Before End, see front of pack. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Remove all packaging before cooking.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C / 400°F / Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Evron Foods Ltd,
  • Carn Industrial Estate,
  • Esky Drive,
  • Craigavon,
  • BT63 5WD.

Return to

  • Evron Foods Ltd,
  • Carn Industrial Estate,
  • Esky Drive,
  • Craigavon,
  • BT63 5WD.
  • www.evronfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g OvenbakedPer 1/4 Baguette Ovenbaked
Energy 1435 kJ / 344kcal 610 kJ / 146 kcal
Fat 17.8g7.6g
of which saturates 5.3g2.3g
Carbohydrates41.1g17.5g
of which sugars 1.4g0.6g
Fibre 3.6g1.5g
Protein 2.9g1.2g
Salt 1.0g0.4g
This pack contains 4 servings--
Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G

£ 1.30
£0.65/100g

Jus-Rol Gluten Free Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 280G

£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4 X110ml

£ 2.25
£0.51/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here