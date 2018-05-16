By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Winter Wonderland Ice Cream 900Ml

Tesco Winter Wonderland Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml

New

One scoop
  • Energy411kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ

Product Description

  • Raspberry and candyfloss flavour ice creams with marshmallow flavour sauce and sugar shapes.
  • With candy snowflakes Raspberry and candyfloss flavour ice cream with marshmallow sauce
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Blue Marshmallow Ripple (13%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Sugar Shapes (1%) [Sugar, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Potato Starch, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Citric Acid], Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy791kJ411kJ188kcal98kcal
Fat6.1g3.2g
Saturates4.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate31.0g16.1g
Sugars21.4g11.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein2.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

