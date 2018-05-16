Tesco Winter Wonderland Ice Cream 900Ml
- Energy411kJ 98kcal5%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars11.1g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ
Product Description
- Raspberry and candyfloss flavour ice creams with marshmallow flavour sauce and sugar shapes.
- With candy snowflakes Raspberry and candyfloss flavour ice cream with marshmallow sauce
- Pack size: 900ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Blue Marshmallow Ripple (13%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Sugar Shapes (1%) [Sugar, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Potato Starch, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Citric Acid], Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red), Spirulina Concentrate, Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|791kJ
|411kJ
|188kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.0g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|21.4g
|11.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
