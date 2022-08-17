Monster Mango Loco Energy Drink 4X500ml

SO tasty! and the can looks awesome.
Best out of all the monster energy drinks. Its ref
Best out of all the monster energy drinks. Its refreshing unlike other energy drinks. Would recommend this all day long
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (15%) (White Grape, Mango, Guava, Apple, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Apricot, Peach, Orange, Lemon), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Citrates, Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Sweetener (Sucralose), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colour (Carotenes), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End - See Base of Can for Date
Box. Certified as Recyclable Can. Certified as Recyclable
4 x 500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|211 kJ/
|1055 kJ/
|-
|(49 kcal)
|(245 kcal) (13%)
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|62 g (24%)
|Of which Sugars
|12 g
|58 g (64%)
|Salt
|0.04 g
|0.20 g (4%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5 mg (53%)
|43 mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80 mg (57%)
|4.0 mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70 mg (50%)
|3.5 mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 uq (100%)
|13 uq (500%)
|Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
SO tasty! and the can looks awesome.
Best out of all the monster energy drinks. Its refreshing unlike other energy drinks. Would recommend this all day long