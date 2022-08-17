We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Monster Mango Loco Energy Drink 4X500ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Monster Mango Loco Energy Drink 4X500ml
£5.25
£0.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Fruit Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Inositol and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • Mango Loco is a heavenly blend of exotic juices certain to attract then the most stubborn spirit. Flavour Profile: Juicy Mango
  • Back in “05” the original Juice Monster shook-up the game by combining great-tasting real juice with energy drink functionality and attitude.
  • Now over a decade later, we decided it was time for a little makeover of the classic. We lightened-up the flavour and adjusted the juice blend to create a taste that is better experienced than described.
  • ©2017 Monster Energy Company
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (15%) (White Grape, Mango, Guava, Apple, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Apricot, Peach, Orange, Lemon), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Citrates, Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Sweetener (Sucralose), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colour (Carotenes), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End - See Base of Can for Date

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Box. Certified as Recyclable Can. Certified as Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy211 kJ/1055 kJ/
-(49 kcal)(245 kcal) (13%)
Carbohydrate12 g62 g (24%)
Of which Sugars12 g58 g (64%)
Salt0.04 g0.20 g (4%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5 mg (53%)43 mg (266%)
Vitamin B60.80 mg (57%)4.0 mg (286%)
Riboflavin (Vit B2)0.70 mg (50%)3.5 mg (250%)
Vitamin B122.5 uq (100%)13 uq (500%)
Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

SO tasty! and the can looks awesome.

4 stars

SO tasty! and the can looks awesome.

Best out of all the monster energy drinks. Its ref

5 stars

Best out of all the monster energy drinks. Its refreshing unlike other energy drinks. Would recommend this all day long

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here