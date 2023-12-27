We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Mlimage 2 of Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Mlimage 3 of Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Ml

Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Ml

4.1(1064)
Write a review

£11.00

£10.00/10ml

Rimmel Wonderluxe Masc Brown Black 11ml
Want the London look? Live Life to the Fullest with the new Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara from Rimmel London. Infused with 4 luxurious caring oils, this mascara will give your lashes an instant boost of smooth full-bodied volume. Infused with four luxurious soils argan, marula, maracuja and camellia that leave your lashes smooth and conditioned. The detangling brush defines and separates each lash with a clump free finish. Apply the mascara in a zigzag motion from root to tip for maximum volume. Rimmel London Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara delivers a long lasting, smudge and flake proof finish that last all day. Live the London Look.
Gives a boosted volume - 100% of 121 women agreedInfused with 4 luxurious oils Argan, Maracuja, marula & camellia oilSmooth & conditioned looking lashesLong lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof, easy to removeDermatologist & ophthalmologist tested
Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Serica Powder/Silk Powder, Retinyl Palmitate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Tocopherol, May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288)

Net Contents

11ml

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

View all Eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here