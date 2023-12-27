Rimmel Wonderluxe Mascara Brown Black 11Ml

Rimmel Wonderluxe Masc Brown Black 11ml

Want the London look? Live Life to the Fullest with the new Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara from Rimmel London. Infused with 4 luxurious caring oils, this mascara will give your lashes an instant boost of smooth full-bodied volume. Infused with four luxurious soils argan, marula, maracuja and camellia that leave your lashes smooth and conditioned. The detangling brush defines and separates each lash with a clump free finish. Apply the mascara in a zigzag motion from root to tip for maximum volume. Rimmel London Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara delivers a long lasting, smudge and flake proof finish that last all day. Live the London Look.

Gives a boosted volume - 100% of 121 women agreed Infused with 4 luxurious oils Argan, Maracuja, marula & camellia oil Smooth & conditioned looking lashes Long lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof, easy to remove Dermatologist & ophthalmologist tested

Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Serica Powder/Silk Powder, Retinyl Palmitate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Tocopherol, May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288)

Net Contents

11ml

Preparation and Usage