Natural Days Plain Flour 500G
New
Product Description
- Plain Flour
- Find 'naturaldays' on Facebook
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine Hydrochloride)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that handles Soya and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.
Produce of
Produce of UK, Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Community Foods Ltd,
- 29-31 Eastways,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3YQ.
Return to
- Community Foods Ltd,
- 29-31 Eastways,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3YQ.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1501kJ/352kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|80.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.007g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020