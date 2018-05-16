By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natural Days Plain Flour 500G

Natural Days Plain Flour 500G
£ 0.60
£1.20/kg

New

Product Description

  • Plain Flour
  • Find 'naturaldays' on Facebook
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that handles Soya and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of UK, Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Community Foods Ltd,
  • 29-31 Eastways,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3YQ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1501kJ/352kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 80.9g
of which sugars 0.6g
Fibre 3.4g
Protein 9.1g
Salt 0.007g

