Crabbie's Yardhead Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Rich vanilla and biscuit notes combine with vibrant citrus, sweet apple and caramel flavours making Yardhead perfect for mixing. Excellent with ginger ale or cola and distinctive enough to be the perfect base for a modern twist on a whisky classic.
- In 1822 John Crabbie was granted one of only 6 licenses for maturing Scotch Whisky by the Port of Leith in Edinburgh. From this site at the "Yardheads" he created some of the best whiskies of the time.
- An innovator who loved to challenge convention, John Crabbie's goal was to create versatile whiskies that appealed to many and could be enjoyed mixed or neat.
- We have taken his pioneering work into the 21st century and created Crabbie's Yardhead, a whisky which breaks from the norm and redefines how Scotch Whisky can be enjoyed.
- John Crabbie
- John Crabbie was a pioneer in whisky and challenged convention. In the early 1800's, he had the outlandish idea of mixing his whisky and his ginger wine and in so doing, he created the Whisky Mac - one of the first ever whisky cocktails. Mix Crabbie's Yardhead and Crabbie's Ginger wine in equal proportions (over ice if you wish) in a tumbler . . . relax and enjoy!
- Pack size: 70CL
- Rich vanilla and biscuit notes combine with vibrant citrus, sweet apple and caramel flavours making Yardhead perfect for mixing
28
40% vol
Scotland
Spirits
Ambient
Product of Scotland. Distilled, matured and bottled in Scotland
- John Crabbie & Co,
- Mitchell House,
- 5 Mitchell Street,
- Leith,
- Edinburgh,
- EH6 7BD.
18 Years
70cl ℮
