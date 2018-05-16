By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crabbie's Yardhead Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

image 1 of Crabbie's Yardhead Single Malt Whisky 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Rich vanilla and biscuit notes combine with vibrant citrus, sweet apple and caramel flavours making Yardhead perfect for mixing. Excellent with ginger ale or cola and distinctive enough to be the perfect base for a modern twist on a whisky classic.
  • In 1822 John Crabbie was granted one of only 6 licenses for maturing Scotch Whisky by the Port of Leith in Edinburgh. From this site at the "Yardheads" he created some of the best whiskies of the time.
  • An innovator who loved to challenge convention, John Crabbie's goal was to create versatile whiskies that appealed to many and could be enjoyed mixed or neat.
  • We have taken his pioneering work into the 21st century and created Crabbie's Yardhead, a whisky which breaks from the norm and redefines how Scotch Whisky can be enjoyed.
  • John Crabbie
  • John Crabbie was a pioneer in whisky and challenged convention. In the early 1800's, he had the outlandish idea of mixing his whisky and his ginger wine and in so doing, he created the Whisky Mac - one of the first ever whisky cocktails. Mix Crabbie's Yardhead and Crabbie's Ginger wine in equal proportions (over ice if you wish) in a tumbler . . . relax and enjoy!
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Rich vanilla and biscuit notes combine with vibrant citrus, sweet apple and caramel flavours making Yardhead perfect for mixing

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Distilled, matured and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • John Crabbie & Co,
  • Mitchell House,
  • 5 Mitchell Street,
  • Leith,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH6 7BD.

Return to

  • John Crabbie & Co,
  • Mitchell House,
  • 5 Mitchell Street,
  • Leith,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH6 7BD.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

