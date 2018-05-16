Wicked Kitchen Ginger Chai Cake

- Energy1110kJ 266kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ / 443kcal
Product Description
- Spiced ginger cake made with crystallised ginger pieces and soya, filled with a ginger frosting and a spiced chai tea soak, covered with ginger frosting, lustre sugar paste decorations, crystallised ginger pieces and dusted with a sweet cinnamon dusting.
- Sweet treat Ginger spiced Chai tea blend soaked cake, deliciously baked, hand frosted and cinnamon sugar dusted.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Crystallised Ginger (3%) [Ginger, Sugar], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Lutein), Soya Bean, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose), Invert Sugar Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Chai Tea [Black Tea, Flavouring], Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Ginger Powder, Allspice, Caramelised Sugar, Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Tragacanth), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cinnamon, Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a cake (60g)
|Energy
|1850kJ / 443kcal
|1110kJ / 266kcal
|Fat
|24.6g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|31.1g
|Sugars
|31.9g
|19.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
