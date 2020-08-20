By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

image 1 of Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

  • 10.1 UK Units per bottle
  • For Further Health Information Visit www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • ©2019 Apothic Wines
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Smooth & full-bodied
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Immerse your senses in this smooth Cabernet. Hints of jammy dark fruit and aromas of vanilla blend with a silky-smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Apothic Wines

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Debbie Juergenson

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The Apothic winemaking team carefully selected the cabernet grapes with the most intense fruit profile and the softest, most plush tannins, which were complimented well with jammy zinfandel grapes in California.

History

  • Apothic is a true original. Named for the mysterious place, Apotheca, where vintners stored their most coveted concoctions in 13th century Europe, Apothic blends fuse Old World intrigue with modern sophistication. The winemaker lets the character and flavour of each variety guide the shape of these wines. Apothic offers enchanting blends that are bold in style and taste.

Regional Information

  • Most of the grapes were sourced from Lodi and the balance was from the Ripperdan Ranch.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Vinted & Bottled by:
  • Apothic Wines,
  • Modesto,
  • CA,
  • U.S.A

Importer address

  • Apothic Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Apothic Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.apothic.ca

Net Contents

750ml

