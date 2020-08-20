Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Immerse your senses in this smooth Cabernet. Hints of jammy dark fruit and aromas of vanilla blend with a silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate.
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- ©2019 Apothic Wines
- Wine of California, U.S.A.
- Smooth & full-bodied
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Immerse your senses in this smooth Cabernet. Hints of jammy dark fruit and aromas of vanilla blend with a silky-smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Apothic Wines
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Wine Maker
Debbie Juergenson
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel
Vinification Details
- The Apothic winemaking team carefully selected the cabernet grapes with the most intense fruit profile and the softest, most plush tannins, which were complimented well with jammy zinfandel grapes in California.
History
- Apothic is a true original. Named for the mysterious place, Apotheca, where vintners stored their most coveted concoctions in 13th century Europe, Apothic blends fuse Old World intrigue with modern sophistication. The winemaker lets the character and flavour of each variety guide the shape of these wines. Apothic offers enchanting blends that are bold in style and taste.
Regional Information
- Most of the grapes were sourced from Lodi and the balance was from the Ripperdan Ranch.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A.
Name and address
- Vinted & Bottled by:
- Apothic Wines,
- Modesto,
- CA,
- U.S.A
Importer address
- Apothic Wines Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Return to
- Apothic Wines Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- www.apothic.ca
Net Contents
750ml
