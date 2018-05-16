By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Oreo White Chocolate Tablet 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Oreo White Chocolate Tablet 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

New

Each 15 g contains
  • Energy351 kJ 84 kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8 g
    14%
  • Sugars8.1 g
    9%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with a vanilla flavour filling (38 %) and biscuit pieces (12 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Green Dot
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Creamy white chocolate with Oreo
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E524)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3x = 1 Portion. 8 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (15 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2339 kJ351 kJ8400 kJ /
-560 kcal84 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 34 g5.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 19 g2.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 59 g8.8 g260 g
of which Sugars 54 g8.1 g90 g
Fibre 0.5 g< 0.1 g-
Protein 4.4 g0.7 g50 g
Salt 0.38 g0.06 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G

£ 1.50
£1.37/100g

New

Cadbury White Chocolate 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

New

Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G

£ 1.50
£1.37/100g

Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G

£ 2.50
£10.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here