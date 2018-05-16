Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown 500g

- Energy1053kJ 252kcal13%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ
Product Description
- Wheat protein crown with a sage and onion stuffing, garlic melt and a bay leaf.
- Tender and juicy, savoury wheat protein crown topped with a dreamy melt, sage & onion stuffing and a bay leaf This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Tender and juicy, savoury wheat protein crown topped with a dreamy melt, sage & onion stuffing and a bay leaf
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Wheat Protein, Rehydrated Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cane Fibre, Bay Leaf, Garlic Purée, Onion, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Iron, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5: 30-35 mins Cover the crown with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (122g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1053kJ
|863kJ
|252kcal
|206kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|22.9g
|18.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 488g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020