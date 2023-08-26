Rimmel Ultimate Boost Volume Primer 12Ml

Adds thickness, length and volume to your lashes Helps maximize the look of your favourite Rimmel mascara Lashes feel conditioned over time Infused with a combination of micro-fibres and Argan, Jojoba and Coconut oils Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, suitable for sensitive eyes

If you want London look, amplify your mascara with ultimate boost volume primer. The first step of your routine is to prep and boost your lashes. You'll find it primer lashes to maximise results, enhancing the look of your mascara and adding extra length and thickness to eyelashes. Lashes feel strengthened, nourished, and extremely conditioned over time. Ultimate boost volume primer feels lightweight and smoothes lashes whilst providing an instant lash boost for visible performance.

If you want London look, amplify your mascara with ultimate boost volume primer. The first step of your routine is to prep and boost your lashes. You'll find it primer lashes to maximise results, enhancing the look of your mascara and adding extra length and thickness to eyelashes. Lashes feel strengthened, nourished, and extremely conditioned over time. Ultimate boost volume primer feels lightweight and smoothes lashes whilst providing an instant lash boost for visible performance.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024