Rimmel Ultimate Boost Volume Primer 12Ml

3.8(61)
£8.00

£6.67/10ml

Rimmel Ultimate Boost Volume Primer 12Ml
If you want London look, amplify your mascara with ultimate boost volume primer. The first step of your routine is to prep and boost your lashes. You'll find it primer lashes to maximise results, enhancing the look of your mascara and adding extra length and thickness to eyelashes. Lashes feel strengthened, nourished, and extremely conditioned over time. Ultimate boost volume primer feels lightweight and smoothes lashes whilst providing an instant lash boost for visible performance.
Live the London Look
Adds thickness, length and volume to your lashesHelps maximize the look of your favourite Rimmel mascaraLashes feel conditioned over timeInfused with a combination of micro-fibres and Argan, Jojoba and Coconut oilsDermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, suitable for sensitive eyes
Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Acrylates Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Talc, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Triethanolamine, Paraffin, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, Propylene Carbonate, Synthetic Wax, Oleic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alcohol Denat., Phenoxyethanol, Cera Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyethylene, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Simethicone, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Cellulose, Trisodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Methylparaben, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Ammonium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Juice, Trideceth-9, Bisabolol, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]

Net Contents

12ml

