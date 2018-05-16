Tesco Finest French Brandy Marzipan 500G
Product Description
- French brandy marzipan.
- Ready to roll almond marzipan made extra rich with smooth French brandy.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Almonds (25%), Glucose Syrup, Brandy (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
Will cover up to a 6''-7'' (15-18cm) round cake.
Knead marzipan until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Coat cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam. Cover with marzipan and trim away any excess with a sharp knife. Allow to dry for 24 hours before icing.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|441kJ
|1765kJ
|105kcal
|419kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|12.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|68.9g
|Sugars
|16.3g
|65.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.7g
|6.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
