Tesco Finest French Brandy Marzipan 500G

Tesco Finest French Brandy Marzipan 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

New

Per 25g
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 441kJ

Product Description

  • French brandy marzipan.
  • Ready to roll almond marzipan made extra rich with smooth French brandy.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Almonds (25%), Glucose Syrup, Brandy (3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will cover up to a 6''-7'' (15-18cm) round cake.
    Knead marzipan until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar.  Coat cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam.  Cover with marzipan and trim away any excess with a sharp knife.  Allow to dry for 24 hours before icing.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25gPer 100g
Energy441kJ1765kJ105kcal419kcal
Fat3.2g12.7g
Saturates0.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate17.2g68.9g
Sugars16.3g65.3g
Fibre0.4g1.5g
Protein1.7g6.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

