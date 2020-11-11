Meowee! Advent Calendar For Cats 72G
New
- Cat Advent Calendar with delicious cat-nippy treats behind every door. Count down the days until Santa-Claws arrives!
- A Complementary Pet Food for Cats.
- Meowee! is a registered trademark of Armitage Pet Care Ltd. in the UK
- Advent calendar for cats
- Deliciously playful cat-nippy treats from Meowee!
- Maurice loved 'helping' to wrap the presents!
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
Milk & Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Minerals, Cereals, Catnip (4%)
Storage
To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.Best Before: See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Make sure your cat has access to plenty of clean, fresh water. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for kittens under 3 months old.
Warnings
- Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
- Careline +44 (0) 115 9381242
- Say hello at meowee.co.uk
Net Contents
72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|5%
|Fat Content
|28%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Ash
|7%
Safety information
Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020