Meowee! Advent Calendar For Cats 72G

Meowee! Advent Calendar For Cats 72G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 2.50
£34.73/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

  • Cat Advent Calendar with delicious cat-nippy treats behind every door. Count down the days until Santa-Claws arrives!
  • A Complementary Pet Food for Cats.
  • Meowee! is a registered trademark of Armitage Pet Care Ltd. in the UK
  • Advent calendar for cats
  • Deliciously playful cat-nippy treats from Meowee!
  • Maurice loved 'helping' to wrap the presents!
  • Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Milk & Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Minerals, Cereals, Catnip (4%)

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.Best Before: See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Make sure your cat has access to plenty of clean, fresh water. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for kittens under 3 months old.

Warnings

  • Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • Careline +44 (0) 115 9381242
  • Say hello at meowee.co.uk

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein5%
Fat Content28%
Crude Fibre1%
Crude Ash7%

Safety information

Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts.

