Petface Mini Dog Treats Antler Chicken Flavoured 4Pk100g
New
- A Complementary Food for Dogs
- Chicken flavour - dental action
- Mini antler dog treats small
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato Flour 53.6%, Pea Flour 20%, Chicken 10%, Vegetable Glycerin 8.0%, Dried Brewers Yeast 3.5%, Calcium Carbonate 3.0%, Soy Oil 1.0%, Baking Soda 0.5%, Sodium Hexametaphosphate 0.3%, Potassium Sorbate 0.1%
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide: Feed as part of a balanced diet. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. Make sure your pet has plenty of fresh drinking water and is supervised at all times when giving them treats. Feed on a non-stainable surface. N.B. To avoid any potential choking hazard make sure you choose a snack which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Leisuregrow Products Ltd,
- Dewmead Farm,
- Hinxworth,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG7 5HG,
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein: (Min)
|3.5%
|Crude Fat: (Min)
|1.0%
|Crude Fibre: (Max)
|5.0%
|Ash (Max)
|5.0%
|Moisture (Max)
|15%
