We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Big Super Noodles Bbq Beef Flavoured 100G

4.9(21)Write a review
Batchelors Big Super Noodles Bbq Beef Flavoured 100G
£1.20
£12.00/kg

Per pot (350g) as prepared

Energy
1974kJ
469kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.89g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ/134kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles in a barbecue beef flavour seasoning with green peas and carrots.
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Only in Cinemas
  • Win 100 prizes every week
  • UK18+. Main Promotion opens 25/01/23 at 12am and closes 25/04/23 at 23:59pm and includes weekly prize draws. Retain pack and proof of purchase (receipt upload required on entry). After the Main Promotion, there will be one Wrap Up Draw, closing on 25/09/23 at 9am (see back of pack for details). Internet access and valid email address req'd. Full T&Cs apply. See www.winwithbatchelors.co.uk.
  • UK18+ only. Main Promotion Period: opens 25/01/23 at 12am and closes 25/04/23 at 23.59pm. Enter during the Main Promotion Period, during a "Promotion Week" (each Promotion Week will run from 12am on a Wednesday to 23.59am the following Wednesday, with exception of the final week which will run from 12am on Wednesday 19/04/2023 to 23.59pm on Tuesday 25/04/23) for a chance to win 1 of 100 prizes, available in that prize draw for that Promotion Week (the "Prizes"). See below for further details. For full list of Prizes and details visit www.winwithbatchelors.co.uk (the "Website"). Prize restrictions may apply. Following the Main Promotion Period there will be a Wrap Up Draw (see below for details).
  • Entry Requirements: purchase a promotional product and during the Main Promotion Period or, the Wrap Up Draw, scan the QR Code from the promotional product to visit the Website and follow the instructions to enter. Retain pack and proof of purchase (receipt upload required on entry).
  • Main Promotion: On each Friday following a Promotion Week, 100 winners will be selected at random for each available Prize, by an independent adjudicator from all valid entries received in the previous Promotion Week. There will be 13 weekly draws (1 per Promotion Week, 100 Prizes per draw). Entrants who have a non-winning entry in the Main Promotion will have the option to opt-in to enter the Wrap Up Draw.
  • Wrap Up Draw: Opens 26/04/23 at 12am and closes at 25/09/23 at 9am. Entrants who enter during the Wrap Up Draw period (or any entrants who have a non-winning entry in the Main Promotion and who opt to enter the Wrap Up Draw) will be entered into a prize draw where there will be 100 Prizes available to be won. Any Prizes not claimed or awarded during the Main Promotion Period will be added to the prize pool for the Wrap Up Draw. Within 14 days of the end of the Wrap Up Draw, one winner will be selected at random, by an independent adjudicator, for each available Prize.
  • Across the Main Promotion and Wrap Up Draw: Max 1 entry per promotional product and max 5 entries per household, per week. Max 5 prizes per household. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd.
  • © 2022 WBEI © & TM DC.
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Dried Peas (1%), Onion Powder, Dried Carrot (0.5%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Thickener (Guar Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley, Smoke Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper Extract, Fenugreek Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end: See base of pot.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • It's Super Simple...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the fill line
  • 2 Leave for 2 minutes, then stir
  • 3 Wait 2 more minutes, enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
  • Or write to us at
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (350g) As Prepared
Energy564kJ/134kcal1974kJ/469kcal
Fat5.7g20.0g
of which Saturates2.9g10.2g
Carbohydrate17.8g62.3g
of which Sugars0.7g2.5g
Fibre0.9g3.2g
Protein2.5g8.8g
Salt0.54g1.89g
This pot contains 1 portion--

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Super affordable snack. The flavour is good too. T

5 stars

Super affordable snack. The flavour is good too. This was nice for a top up after lunch! Very good value.

I love these for my lunch, super easy to make and

5 stars

I love these for my lunch, super easy to make and really reasonable price.

The instructions were easy to follow and the BIG p

5 stars

The instructions were easy to follow and the BIG portion was great for a larger lunch option! The noodles were cooked perfectly, the BBQ flavour was subtle but delicious and the overall dish was really filling! Highly recommended - a great product to keep in the cupboard for a quick and easy meal! :)

Great flavour and value for money. Good as a snack

5 stars

Great flavour and value for money. Good as a snack or a quick lunch. Not too salty, some noodle pots can be

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and super quick and easy to make. Big fan of these!

Gorgeous

5 stars

This snack noodle was absolutely fantastic! , hot and tangy , the whole office was jealous on how nice it smelt. Too bad that its all mine! Will be buying again!

Delicious snack

5 stars

These are delicious. They're full of flavour and a great texture. The big pot is handy for lunch at work.

Best

5 stars

Great for a quick snack and very filling too.

Great tasting noodles

5 stars

Great tasting noodles

Nice tasting flavour and a snack that really fills

5 stars

Nice tasting flavour and a snack that really fills you up!

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here