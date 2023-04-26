Batchelors Big Super Noodles Bbq Beef Flavoured 100G

Super affordable snack. The flavour is good too. T
I love these for my lunch, super easy to make and
The instructions were easy to follow and the BIG p
Great flavour and value for money. Good as a snack
Delicious
Absolutely delicious and super quick and easy to make. Big fan of these!
Gorgeous
This snack noodle was absolutely fantastic! , hot and tangy , the whole office was jealous on how nice it smelt. Too bad that its all mine! Will be buying again!
Delicious snack
These are delicious. They're full of flavour and a great texture. The big pot is handy for lunch at work.
Best
Great for a quick snack and very filling too.
Great tasting noodles
Nice tasting flavour and a snack that really fills you up!
