Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes

They look nice but are quite tasteless
These cupcakes look very cute but they are tasteless. Great if you want food which looks the part for Halloween but not so good if you are looking for something that tastes nice!
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One blue monster cupcake
|Energy
|1985kJ / 474kcal
|1052kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|31.9g
|Sugars
|46.6g
|24.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
INGREDIENTS: Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Fruit And Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Vegetable Carbon).,
INGREDIENTS: Orange Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Colour (Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Spirulina Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Curcumin)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Vegetable Carbon).
9 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One blue monster cupcake
|Per 100g
|One orange monster cupcake
|Energy
|1985kJ / 474kcal
|1052kJ / 251kcal
|1904kJ / 455kcal
|1009kJ / 241kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|12.9g
|22.3g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|3.4g
|5.8g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|31.9g
|60.9g
|32.3g
|Sugars
|46.6g
|24.7g
|48.4g
|25.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
