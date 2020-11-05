We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes

Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes
£ 3.50
£0.39/each
One blue monster cupcake
  • Energy1052kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars24.7g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1985kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with orange coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with a sugar plaque. 3 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with green coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with a sugar plaque. 3 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with blue coloured vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with a sugar plaque.
  • WITH HIDDEN CENTRES A selection of chocolate and strawberry hidden centres

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne blue monster cupcake
Energy1985kJ / 474kcal1052kJ / 251kcal
Fat24.3g12.9g
Saturates6.5g3.4g
Carbohydrate60.2g31.9g
Sugars46.6g24.7g
Fibre0.8g0.4g
Protein3.3g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One blue monster cupcake,One orange monster cupcake,One green monster cupcake
    • Energy1052kJ 251kcal 1009kJ 241kcal 1049kJ 251kcal
      13%
    • Fat12.9g 11.8g 13.0g
      19%
    • Saturates3.4g 3.1g 3.3g
      17%
    • Sugars24.7g 25.6g 24.1g
      27%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1985kJ / 474kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Fruit And Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Vegetable Carbon).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Orange Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Colour (Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Spirulina Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Curcumin)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Vegetable Carbon).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne blue monster cupcakePer 100gOne orange monster cupcake
    Energy1985kJ / 474kcal1052kJ / 251kcal1904kJ / 455kcal1009kJ / 241kcal
    Fat24.3g12.9g22.3g11.8g
    Saturates6.5g3.4g5.8g3.1g
    Carbohydrate60.2g31.9g60.9g32.3g
    Sugars46.6g24.7g48.4g25.6g
    Fibre0.8g0.4g0.5g0.3g
    Protein3.3g1.7g2.4g1.3g
    Salt0.1g0.1g0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

They look nice but are quite tasteless

2 stars

These cupcakes look very cute but they are tasteless. Great if you want food which looks the part for Halloween but not so good if you are looking for something that tastes nice!

