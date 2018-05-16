Deliciously Ella Chocolate Chip Cookies 4X50g
Product Description
- Bake at home cookies with vegan dark chocolate chips
- Cook with us:
- The perfect crunch on the outside, gooey in the middle, with big chunks of melted chocolate; our Chocolate Chip Cookies are the ultimate plant-based indulgence.
- With a crunchy outside, gooey middle & chunks of melting chocolate
- Plant - based deliciousness
- Bake-at-home cookies - 4
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oat Flour, Coconut Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Gluten Free Oat Drink (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen,
Preheat oven to 170°C Fan, 190°C Conventional or gas mark 5.
Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray. Place on middle shelf of the oven and cook for 11 - 13 minutes.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- We like to serve our cookies with a scoop of coconut ice cream
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-266 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g portion
|Energy
|1783kJ
|892kJ
|-
|426kcal
|213kcal
|Fat
|20.1g
|10.1g
|of which saturates
|13.2g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|26.0g
|of which sugars
|29.2g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|3.1g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
