Deliciously Ella Chocolate Chip Cookies 4X50g

Deliciously Ella Chocolate Chip Cookies 4X50g
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Bake at home cookies with vegan dark chocolate chips
  • Cook with us:
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Instagram @deliciouslyella
  • Facebook @deliciouslyella
  • Twitter @ deliciouslyella
  • The perfect crunch on the outside, gooey in the middle, with big chunks of melted chocolate; our Chocolate Chip Cookies are the ultimate plant-based indulgence.
  • With a crunchy outside, gooey middle & chunks of melting chocolate
  • Plant - based deliciousness
  • Bake-at-home cookies - 4
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oat Flour, Coconut Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Gluten Free Oat Drink (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen,
Preheat oven to 170°C Fan, 190°C Conventional or gas mark 5.
Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray. Place on middle shelf of the oven and cook for 11 - 13 minutes.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How we like it:
  • We like to serve our cookies with a scoop of coconut ice cream

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-266 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-266 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

4 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g portion
Energy 1783kJ892kJ
-426kcal213kcal
Fat 20.1g10.1g
of which saturates 13.2g6.6g
Carbohydrate 51.9g26.0g
of which sugars 29.2g14.6g
Fibre 6.2g3.1g
Protein 5.5g2.8g
Salt 1.0g0.5g

