Tesco Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl 290G
- Energy1610kJ 382kcal19%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars16.8g19%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ
Product Description
- Cooked seasoned light brown sushi rice mixed with carrots, edamame soya beans and peppers in a teriyaki sauce with white and black sesame seeds, toasted sesame seed oil and chives, topped with smoked salmon.
- Sweet & Smoky
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Sushi Rice [Water, Brown Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Pepper, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (9%), Teriyaki Sauce [Water, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Cane Molasses, Ginger Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Toasted Sesame Oil, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Chive, Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|555kJ
|1610kJ
|132kcal
|382kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1g
|58.3g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|16.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|6.7g
|Protein
|5.6g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
