Tesco Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl 290G

Tesco Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl 290G
£ 2.75
£0.95/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1610kJ 382kcal
    19%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars16.8g
    19%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked seasoned light brown sushi rice mixed with carrots, edamame soya beans and peppers in a teriyaki sauce with white and black sesame seeds, toasted sesame seed oil and chives, topped with smoked salmon.
  • Sweet & Smoky
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Sushi Rice [Water, Brown Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Pepper, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (9%), Teriyaki Sauce [Water, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Cane Molasses, Ginger Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Toasted Sesame Oil, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Chive, Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy555kJ1610kJ132kcal382kcal
Fat2.7g7.8g
Saturates0.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate20.1g58.3g
Sugars5.8g16.8g
Fibre2.3g6.7g
Protein5.6g16.2g
Salt0.7g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

