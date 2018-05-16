Tesco Finest Cantabrian Anchovy Fillets 50G

- Energy48kJ 11kcal1%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates<0.1g1%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 48kJ / 11kcal
Product Description
- Anchovy fillets in a blend of sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil (6%).
- Caught in Northern Spain and cured for up to 2 years to deliver a meaty, rich umami flavour
- In Olive Oil
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Anchovy Fillets [Anchovy (Fish), Salt], Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
30g
Net Contents
50g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 fillets (6g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|48kJ / 11kcal
|798kJ / 191kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|14.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
