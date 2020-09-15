Kopparberg Premium Cider With Cherry 4X330ml
Product Description
- Apple Cider with A Taste of Cherry.
- Apple cider with the sweet taste of cherry. Rich in colour, perfectly balanced and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skal! (Cheers!)
- 4 x 1.3 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Can
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
- Consumer Contact, +46 (0)580 886 02
- www.kopparbergs.se
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
