Kopparberg Premium Cider With Cherry 4X330ml

Kopparberg Premium Cider With Cherry 4X330ml
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Apple Cider with A Taste of Cherry.
  • Apple cider with the sweet taste of cherry. Rich in colour, perfectly balanced and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skal! (Cheers!)
  • 4 x 1.3 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Tasting Notes

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact, +46 (0)580 886 02
  • www.kopparbergs.se

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

