Tesco Wasabi Peas 40G

Tesco Wasabi Peas 40G
£ 1.00
£25.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy720kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Green peas with a wasabi flavoured coating.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas (64%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Wasabi Flavoured Coating [Horseradish, Wasabi, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Acacia Gum)], Colours [Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins].

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (40g)Per 100g
Energy720kJ / 172kcal1801kJ / 429kcal
Fat5.5g13.8g
Saturates1.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate22.6g56.4g
Sugars3.6g9.1g
Fibre3.5g8.7g
Protein6.2g15.4g
Salt0.6g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

