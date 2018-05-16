By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water 15X150ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water 15X150ml
£ 7.00
£0.31/100ml

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light Mediterranean Tonic Water
  • Find the perfect tonic water for your favourite gin at fever-tree.com/pairing-wheel
  • Malaria No More United Kingdom
  • We proudly support Malaria No More as part of a global effort to put an end to malaria.
  • We believe gin is only as good as the tonic water it's paired with. That's why, at Fever-Tree, everything we do starts and ends with taste. In our quest for the perfect tonic water, we spent days in the British Library researching quinine sources before travelling to some of the most remote parts of the world, venturing as far as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find quinine of the highest quality.
  • By blending the gentle bitterness of quinine with fruit sugars and subtly sweet floral botanicals such as Lemon Thyme and Rosemary that we've sourced from the shores of the Mediterranean, we've created a delicious, reduced calorie Mediterranean Tonic Water. A unique variation of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories. Enjoy this refreshing twist on a classic G&T or vodka and tonic or as a sophisticated soft drink.
  • Charles & Tim
  • Fever-Tree Co-Founders
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Made with natural flavours including floral botanicals
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 2250ML
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine

Storage

Best before end: See base of can.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Fevertree Ltd,
  • 186-188 Shepherd's Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Fevertree Ltd,
  • 186-188 Shepherd's Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.
  • www.fever-tree.com

Net Contents

15 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy:82kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.8g
of which sugars:4.8g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here