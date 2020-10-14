By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Minted Baby Potatoes With Peas 325G

£ 2.60
£8.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy500kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ

Product Description

  • Baby potatoes and garden peas with a seasoned herb dressing.
  • The perfect side to your favourite main; these potatoes are halved and then cooked to achieve their distinct texture. The potatoes are then tumbled in a mint and parsley dressing; and then mixed with sweet garden peas.
  • Lightly cooked halved baby potatoes tumbled in a fragrant herb dressing with sweet peas.
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baby Potato (75%), Garden Peas (22%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mint, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g e

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (153g)Per 100g
Energy500kJ327kJ119kcal78kcal
Fat2.0g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate19.0g12.4g
Sugars3.4g2.2g
Fibre4.6g3.0g
Protein4.0g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 325g typically weighs 306g.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Potatoes still hard after cooking time. Very taste

2 stars

Potatoes still hard after cooking time. Very tasteless

