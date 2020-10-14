Tesco Finest Minted Baby Potatoes With Peas 325G

Potatoes still hard after cooking time. Very taste
Potatoes still hard after cooking time. Very tasteless
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ
INGREDIENTS: Baby Potato (75%), Garden Peas (22%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mint, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
325g e
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (153g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|500kJ
|327kJ
|119kcal
|78kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 325g typically weighs 306g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Potatoes still hard after cooking time. Very tasteless