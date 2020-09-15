Kings Black Bean Sauce Veggie Jerky 65G

Product Description
- Veggie Jerky Black Bean Sauce Flavour
- Kings was created by international athletes for delicious protein on the go
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Supreme protein
- Plant based meat-free jerky
- 0.7g saturated fat per pack
- Over 20% protein
- Strips of veggie jerky 100% protein from plants
- Vegan friendly snacking
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Textured Vegetable Protein (Soya Protein, Soya Flour, Wheat Protein, Corn Starch), Soya Sauce, Sorbitol, Soya Oil, Maltose, Sugar, Pea Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, Liquorice Powder, Citric Acid, Flavouring, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility which also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.
Name and address
- Kings Elite Snacks,
- New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.,
- Oakland Farms,
- Church Lane,
- Moor Monkton,
- York,
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1349kJ/320kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|of which sugar
|22.7g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|Protein
|22.5g
|Salt
|3.04g
