By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kings Black Bean Sauce Veggie Jerky 65G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kings Black Bean Sauce Veggie Jerky 65G
£ 2.80
£43.08/kg

Product Description

  • Veggie Jerky Black Bean Sauce Flavour
  • Kings was created by international athletes for delicious protein on the go
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Supreme protein
  • Plant based meat-free jerky
  • 0.7g saturated fat per pack
  • Over 20% protein
  • Strips of veggie jerky 100% protein from plants
  • Vegan friendly snacking
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

Textured Vegetable Protein (Soya Protein, Soya Flour, Wheat Protein, Corn Starch), Soya Sauce, Sorbitol, Soya Oil, Maltose, Sugar, Pea Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Yeast Extract, Liquorice Powder, Citric Acid, Flavouring, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility which also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 24 hours.

Warnings

  • The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.

Name and address

  • Kings Elite Snacks,
  • New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Oakland Farms,
  • Church Lane,
  • Moor Monkton,
  • York,

Return to

  • Kings Elite Snacks,
  • New World Foods (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Oakland Farms,
  • Church Lane,
  • Moor Monkton,
  • York,
  • YO26 8LA.
  • www.kingselitesnacks.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1349kJ/320kcal
Fat 7.1g
of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrate 38.2g
of which sugar22.7g
Fibre 6.8g
Protein 22.5g
Salt 3.04g

Safety information

View more safety information

The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here