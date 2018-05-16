Tesco 4 Creepy Toffee Apple Muffins

- Energy1114kJ 266kcal13%
Product Description
- 4 Toffee flavour muffins with an apple sauce filling and a biscuit crumb topping.
- Creepy Toffee Apple Filled Muffins 4pk
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Apple Filling (8%) [Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Apple, Humectant (Glycerol), Thickeners (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Colours (Lutein, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Water, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Egg White, Apricot Kernels, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1525kJ
|1114kJ
|364kcal
|266kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49.9g
|36.4g
|Sugars
|27.3g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
