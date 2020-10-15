Tesco Finest 10 Duck & Waffles 309G
- Energy383kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ
Product Description
- Mini waffles with shredded roasted duck and hoisin sauce.
- *A special blend of Szechuan pepper, ginger, star anise, cinnamon, coriander and fennel create a spicy, full flavoured seasoning for the shredded duck on these waffles, balanced by the silky richness of hoisin sauce.
- *Crisp, golden Belgian waffles topped with shredded roasted duck, seasoned with a blend of Asian spices and finished with rich hoisin sauce.
- Pack size: 309G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Waffle (48%) [Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Water, Invert Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Duck (31%), Hoisin Sauce [Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Rice, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Fennel, Ground Bay Leaf, Allspice], Salt, Soya Bean, Szechuan Pepper, Ginger, Wheat Flour, Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 minutes Remove all packaging and place sauce pot to one side. Sauce is not suitable for heating. Spread duck evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 8 minutes. Add the waffles to the baking tray and heat both for a further 4 minutes. Top each waffle with duck and drizzle the sauce over the top to serve. Do not overheat. Do not exceed stated heating temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using Thai duck.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
309g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One prepared waffle (28g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|383kJ
|1368kJ
|91kcal
|327kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|33.5g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|15.7g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.6g
|12.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heat according to instructions 309g typically weighs 280g.
|-
|-
Safety information
