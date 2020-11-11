Candy Kittens Sour Watermelon Sweets Jar 250G
Product Description
- Fruit gum with 10% watermelon juice.
- Lid - Recycle
- Jar - Recycle
- Made with Watermelon Juice
- Palm Oil Free
- Natural Flavours & Colours
- Carnauba Wax Free
- Label: ‘Sweets not sprouts.' on front and Candy Kittens logo on reverse
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 10% Watermelon Juice from Concentrate, Dextrose, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Malates and Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Black Carrot, Pumpkin, Apple), Spirulina Concentrate, Hydrolysed Pea Protein
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.
Name and address
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
Return to
- Wanna sweet talk?
- candy@candykittens.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1449 kJ / 341 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
