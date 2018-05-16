By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena Sparkling Blackcurrant 2L

Ribena Sparkling Blackcurrant 2L
£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml
each 250ml gives you
  • Energy185kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Blackcurrant Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Our mouth-watering Ribena Sparkling Raspberry juice drink. Bursting with flavour for those feel good moments. Best served chilled.
  • Ribena Sparkling Blackcurrant juice drink, made from delicious British Blackcurrants, rich in vitamin C.
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • Rich in Vitamin C
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Contains real fruit juice

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (4%), Extracts of Carrot and Hibiscus, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Preparation and Usage

  • Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA, UK.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal74/17185/43
Fat, g00
of which saturates, g00
Carbohydrate, g4.210.4
of which sugars, g4.110.2
Protein, g<0.10
Salt, g<0.01<0.01
Vitamin C, mg324080100
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. ----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

