Pringles Prawn Cocktail 200g

Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Savoury Snack
- An ultimate Pringles celebration or one of 100s of prizes
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- TM,®, © 2020 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Nothing half full about this can
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning (Sugar, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Flavour Enhancer {Monosodium Glutamate}, Potassium Chloride, Tomato Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acid {Citric Acid}, Barley Malt Vinegar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Milk Proteins, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per 200 g package: 6
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2217 kJ
|665 kJ
|531 kcal
|159 kcal
|8%
|Fat:
|32 g
|9.6 g
|14%
|of which saturates:
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate:
|55 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars:
|3.1 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|Fibre:
|2.9 g
|0.9 g
|Protein:
|4.4 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.5 g
|0.45 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|Portions per 200 g package: 6
