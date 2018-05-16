Chocomel Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink 250Ml
Product Description
- Sterilised chocolate milk drink.
- Chocomel is a brand of FrieslandCampina
- UTZ Certified - Cocoa, www.utz.org
- Nourishing by nature
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Milk (2.5% Fat), Sugar, Cocoa (1.7%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once open treat as fresh milk and keep upright. Best before: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. Best drunk chilled.
Number of uses
This can contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Can. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Return to
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
- hello@frieslandcampina.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Portion 250ml
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|357 kJ/85 kcal
|893 kJ/213 kcal
|(11%)*
|Fat
|2.7 g
|6.8 g
|(10%)*
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|4.5 g
|(23%)*
|Carbohydrate
|11.2 g
|28.0 g
|(11%)*
|of which sugars
|11.0 g
|27.5 g
|(31%)*
|Protein
|3.6 g
|9.0 g
|(18%)*
|Salt
|0.12 g
|0.30 g
|(5%)*
|Calcium
|110 mg (14%DRI**)
|275 mg (34%DRI**)
|*Reference intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
|-
|This can contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
