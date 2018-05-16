By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocomel Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink 250Ml

Chocomel Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink 250Ml
£ 1.50
£6.00/litre

Per 250 ml
  Energy893 kJ 213 kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 357 kJ/85 kcal

Product Description

  Sterilised chocolate milk drink.
  Chocomel is a brand of FrieslandCampina
  UTZ Certified - Cocoa, www.utz.org
  Nourishing by nature
  Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Milk (2.5% Fat), Sugar, Cocoa (1.7%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Flavour

Allergy Information

  Contains: Milk

Storage

Once open treat as fresh milk and keep upright. Best before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  Shake well before use. Best drunk chilled.

Number of uses

This can contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  FrieslandCampina,
  Horsham,
  RH12 1JF.

Return to

  FrieslandCampina,
  Horsham,
  RH12 1JF.
  hello@frieslandcampina.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Portion 250ml(%RI*)
Energy 357 kJ/85 kcal893 kJ/213 kcal(11%)*
Fat 2.7 g6.8 g(10%)*
of which saturates 1.8 g4.5 g(23%)*
Carbohydrate 11.2 g28.0 g(11%)*
of which sugars 11.0 g27.5 g(31%)*
Protein 3.6 g9.0 g(18%)*
Salt 0.12 g0.30 g(5%)*
Calcium 110 mg (14%DRI**)275 mg (34%DRI**)
*Reference intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Daily reference intake---
This can contains 1 serving---

