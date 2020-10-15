Tesco 8 Cheese & Bacon Loaded Skins 224G
Product Description
- Mini potato skins filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon.
- Rich & Cheesy Mini potato skins filled with mature Cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon
- Pack size: 224G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (81%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Smoked Diced Bacon (5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Semi Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dried Potato, Smoked Salt, Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and cereals containing gluten.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Made using Dutch pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
224g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (52g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|372kJ
|716kJ
|89kcal
|171kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|20.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 224g typically weighs 208g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
