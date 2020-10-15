By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Cheese & Bacon Loaded Skins 224G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 8 Cheese & Bacon Loaded Skins 224G
£ 3.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

One cheese & bacon potato shell
  • Energy372kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ

Product Description

  • Mini potato skins filled with extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon.
  • Rich & Cheesy Mini potato skins filled with mature Cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon
  • Pack size: 224G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (81%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Smoked Diced Bacon (5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Semi Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dried Potato, Smoked Salt, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and cereals containing gluten.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Made using Dutch pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

224g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (52g**)Per 100g
Energy372kJ716kJ89kcal171kcal
Fat3.3g6.4g
Saturates1.9g3.6g
Carbohydrate10.7g20.6g
Sugars1.1g2.1g
Fibre1.9g3.6g
Protein3.1g5.9g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 224g typically weighs 208g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here