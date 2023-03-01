Seven Seas Omega 3 & Immunity 30 Day Duo Pack

Seven Seas Omega-3 & Immunity* has been specifically developed to support your immune system, with Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc & Selenium. Plus Ginger Root Extract and Turmeric. Omega-3 & Immunity* *Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc supports the normal function of the immune system Omega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart1, brain2 and eyes2. When these organs work optimally, the heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, the brain passes information around at over 260mph and over 100 million cells in the eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because the body can't produce it and can only get it through outside sources such as diet and supplements. It also supports: 1 Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function. 2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function. 3 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision. For Whole Body Health Everyday1,2 Omega-3 helps to maintain the health of your: Heart1, Brain2, Eyes2 1The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA. 2The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA. 3Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

At Seven Seas we deliver only the best fish oils, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you. - 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise - Commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do - No compromises. Seven Seas uses only the highest quality ingredients - Ensuring that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced

With ginger root extract and turmeric

Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Selenium & Copper each contribute to the normal function of the immune system Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function Brain: DHA supports normal brain function Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Net Contents

60 x Capsules/Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage Take one Immune support tablet a day (orange blister packet) plus one Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule a day (red blister packet) with a glass of cold water.