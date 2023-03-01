We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Seven Seas Omega 3 & Immunity 30 Day Duo Pack

Seven Seas Omega-3 & Immunity* has been specifically developed to support your immune system, with Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc & Selenium. Plus Ginger Root Extract and Turmeric.Omega-3 & Immunity**Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc supports the normal function of the immune systemOmega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart1, brain2 and eyes2. When these organs work optimally, the heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, the brain passes information around at over 260mph and over 100 million cells in the eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because the body can't produce it and can only get it through outside sources such as diet and supplements.It also supports:1 Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function.2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function.3 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision.For Whole Body Health Everyday1,2Omega-3 helps to maintain the health of your: Heart1, Brain2, Eyes21The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA.2The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA.3Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
At Seven Seas we deliver only the best fish oils, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the higheststandards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you.- 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise- Commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do- No compromises. Seven Seas uses only the highest quality ingredients- Ensuring that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced
With ginger root extract and turmeric
Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Selenium & Copper each contribute to the normal function of the immune systemHeart: EPA & DHA support normal heart functionBrain: DHA supports normal brain functionVision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision

Contains: Fish

60 x Capsules/Tablets

DosageTake one Immune support tablet a day (orange blister packet) plus one Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule a day (red blister packet) with a glass of cold water.

Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Cellulose; Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex, Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Ginger Root Extract, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Zinc Oxide, Turmeric Extract (from Curcuma Longa L), Anticaking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Bulking Agent: Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Anticaking Agent: Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Fatty Acids, Copper Sulphate, Glazing Agent: Talc, Colour: Iron Oxide (Yellow), Maize Starch, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D (as Cholecalciferol)

Store in a cool, dry place below 25ºC. Best before end: See bottom of pack

Typical ValuesQuantity per 1 tabletNRV*
Vitamin D25 µg500%
Vitamin C250 mg313%
Zinc10 mg100%
Selenium100 µg182%
Copper1000 µg100%
Ginger Root Extract34.25 mgN/A
Turmeric Extract10 mg
from Curcuma Longa L, equivalent as root (50:1)500 mgN/A
Citrus Bioflavonoides25 mgN/A
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
N/A: No Reference Intake is established--

