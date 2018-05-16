Tesco 20 Pork & Stuffing Rolls 200G
New
Product Description
- Pork sausage meat with sage and onion seasoning, wrapped in puff pastry topped with a sage and onion crumb.
- Flaky Puff Pastry Pork sausage meat with a stuffing seasoning wrapped in puff pastry with a sage and onion crumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Wheat Protein, Salt, Onion, Sage, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Pork Extract, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 8-10 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 16-20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
approx. 20 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One sausage roll (10g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|136kJ
|1356kJ
|32kcal
|324kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|17.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|30.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.1g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
