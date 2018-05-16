By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 20 Pork & Stuffing Rolls 200G

Tesco 20 Pork & Stuffing Rolls 200G
£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat with sage and onion seasoning, wrapped in puff pastry topped with a sage and onion crumb.
  • Flaky Puff Pastry Pork sausage meat with a stuffing seasoning wrapped in puff pastry with a sage and onion crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Wheat Protein, Salt, Onion, Sage, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Pork Extract, Onion Powder, Brown Sugar, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 8-10 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 16-20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

approx. 20 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne sausage roll (10g)Per 100g
Energy136kJ1356kJ32kcal324kcal
Fat1.7g17.4g
Saturates0.8g7.6g
Carbohydrate3.0g30.3g
Sugars0.3g3.0g
Fibre0.2g1.8g
Protein1.1g10.8g
Salt0.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

