La Doria Fruit Cocktail In Juice 411G

£ 0.95
£3.80/kg
A 102g serving contains:
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Cocktail in Juice
  • A 1/4 can serving contains 1 portion of your 5 a day.
  • Clean Can - Recycle
  • One of five a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Fruit in variable proportions (Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Grapes, Cherries [with Colour: Erythrosine]), Grape Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container.Cover, refrigerate and use within 3 days. For Best before end: See end of can.

Number of uses

Can contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning whilst every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.ldhltd.com

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

411g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA 1/4 can serving contains% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 202kJ206kJ8400kJ
-48kcal49kcal2%2000kcal
Fat 0.1g0.1g<1%70g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 11.2g11.4g
of which sugars 11.2g11.4g13%90g
Fibre 1.0g1.0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.01g0.01g<1%6g
Can contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

