Tesco Festive Spiced Apple Pave

5(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

One slice
  • Energy810kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ

Product Description

  • Bread Pavé made with apples, raisins, mixed orange and lemon peel and spices.
  • Festive Spiced Apple Pavé Our festive pavé is packed with chunks of apple, cranberries and raisins with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves for a festive flavour and aroma. Enjoy a little longer by freezing, or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven. A great accompaniment with a festive cheese board or serve lightly toasted with butter.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Apple (7%), Raisins, Sugar, Cranberry, Yeast, Salt, Orange Peel, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spices, Lemon Peel, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy1012kJ810kJ239kcal191kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate48.8g39.0g
Sugars11.6g9.3g
Fibre3.0g2.4g
Protein7.5g6.0g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I bought this because I like the sound of it. It c

5 stars

I bought this because I like the sound of it. It certainly didnt disappoint. The bread was full of flavour. There was nothing I didnt like about it. A festive treat with few calories.

